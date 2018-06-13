Things got awkward during a #SpeakingMillennial recording
Yup, I did it again, making a perfectly normal conversation and taking it to a new level of awkward.
We had microphone trouble so I couldn't hear everything that our guest, Miss New Jersey Kaitlyn Schoeffel, was saying. At one point, I thought she said men were going to be included in the next Miss America contest. Although that wasn't the case, would anything really surprise you these days?
Make sure you subscribe to the podcast, you're not going to want to miss our weekly conversations with Jessica Nutt, Jay Black, me and our future special guests. Don't forget to rate and review!!
Written by: Jay Black
Imagine being Katelyn Shoeffel and having the responsibility to represent the entire state of New Jersey!
(The only state I've ever represented is the state of decay.)
On this week's episode of Speaking Millennial, we talk to Katelyn just as the responsibilities of the Miss New Jersey sash and crown are about to finish up. We ask about her future plans (which, surprisingly to me, is not "eat constantly" as it's basically all I would do), the current state of the Miss America It's-a-Competition-Don't-Call-it-a-Pageant, and much much more.
Whenever we have Katelyn on, the level of class of the podcast shoots up about 400%, despite my usual best efforts to bring everything down to my level. You won't want to miss it!
As always, please remember to rate, review, and subscribe to us on iTunes. We love you listening in any format possible (in fact a large percentage of our listeners find the podcast by driving near someone who is blasting it on their stereo on the Turnpike), but an iTunes subscription is free and delivers hot and fresh episodes to your home every single Wednesday at 12 AM!
Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.
More from New Jersey 101.5: