Things got awkward during a #SpeakingMillennial recording

Yup, I did it again, making a perfectly normal conversation and taking it to a new level of awkward.

We had microphone trouble so I couldn't hear everything that our guest, Miss New Jersey Kaitlyn Schoeffel, was saying. At one point, I thought she said men were going to be included in the next Miss America contest. Although that wasn't the case, would anything really surprise you these days?

