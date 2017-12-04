The winner of #MeatloafDay2017 is….

A huge thanks to our morning show producer Kristen Accardi and digital director Toniann Antonelli for recording all the important moments of the celebration and competition.

Our judges did an outstanding job of making sure every entrant had enough time to present and they dutifully tasted, commented and rated each savory dish. #SpeakingMillennial podcast co-hosts Jessica Nutt and Jay Black were joined by friends of the show Matt Rooney and President Trump's pollster Adam Geller to judge the contest and record the entire judging process on our podcast. The #MeatloafDay2017 episode with all the action from behind the scenes will be dropping on Wednesday December 6th! Subscribe today so you don't miss it!!

As for now, thanks to everyone for joining us, participating and tuning in to the broadcast. Thanks to my daughter Elizabeth and #CharlieTheButcher for calling to wish me a Happy #MeatloafDay and congratulations to Eric Scott for winning the contest!

Remember, only 364 days and a wake up until #MealoafDay2018

