Unlikely hero fighting to change gun laws

Shaneen Allen is the single mom who needed a pardon from Governor Christie to avoid a possible 11+ year prison sentence for taking her legal firearm from PA into NJ. I’ve had a number of opportunities to catch up with Shaneen who is now the unlikely face of a movement to create reciprocity among the states when it comes to legal gun owners who have a right-to-carry in their home state.

As I wrote prior to my most recent interview with her, the origins of gun control in America are decidedly racist and it’s about time that a women of color has risen to the forefront of the debate to empower citizens with their Second Amendment rights. The Supreme Court has upheld that right in striking down a total ban on handguns in the District of Columbia in 2008. The new push takes the fight for gun rights even further. This time the House recently passed a law that would extend an individuals right to carry a firearm beyond their home state borders.

If passed by the U.S. Senate, the bill would head to President Trump’s desk for signing. Shaneen Allen would like to be there for that historic moment. We discussed it on Chasing News the other night.

We also had a chance to catch up on the morning show. I’ll keep you posted as the bill moves closer to becoming law. While we’re waiting…

