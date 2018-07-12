Government is smoke and mirrors. We all know that by now. What is particularly goalie when people take our money under the guise of “doing the right thing”. And his short time as our governor, Murphy has already become infamous for it.

I know, I know. You care about the environment. Maybe you even use cloth bags at the grocery store. Good for you. And for all we know, maybe Governor Murphy cares too. But trust me when I tell you, is proposed plastic bag tax has absolutely nothing to do with the environment.