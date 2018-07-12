NJ shopping bag tax — How did your lawmaker vote?
The state is waiting to see whether Gov. Phil Murphy will sign a bill that would put a 5 cent fee on every paper and plastic bag given to shoppers.
It is estimated that the would raise more than $23 million, which would be used for a lead abatement fund.
This has become one of the most talked-about proposed laws in New Jersey. Many oppose what they see as a new regressive tax. Others, particularly environmentalists who have been campaigning against plastics for years, believe the state should just ban plastic bags.
New Jersey 101.5 is presenting a list showing how every lawmaker in the state Senate and Assembly voted. Find your legislator and their vote below.
The Assembly passed the bill on June 21 by a narrow vote of 41-32 with six members not voting. It was a similar case in the Senate with a 23-16 passage.
Support mostly fell along party lines, with Democrats providing most votes in favor.
But some lawmakers bucked their party. In South Jersey's 1st District, all three Democrats voted no, including state Sen. Jeff Van Drew, D-Cape May, who is running for a seat in Congress.
State Sen. Dawn Marie Addiego, who represents Burlington, Atlantic and Camden Counties in District 8, was one of the Republicans to vote in favor of the fee. Meanwhile, all three Democrats who represent District 11 in Monmouth County, a district held by Republicans just a few years ago, voted against the measure.
Monmouth County was one of the most divided on the fee, with Republican state Sen. Declan O'Scanlon voting in favor of it while the Republican Assembly members from District 13 voted against it. In District 16, Republican state Sen. Christopher "Kip" Bateman, known for siding with environmental causes, voted yes while Democrats Roy Freiman and Andrew Zwicker voted against it in the Assembly.
Other "no" votes on Democratic side came from state Sen. Nicholas Sacco from District 32 in Union County, and state Sen. Joseph A. Lagana and Assembly members Lisa Swain and P. Christopher Tully in District 38.
How your lawmakers voted
The list compiled by district. To find out which district you live, find your municipality on this list.
DISTRICT 1 (Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland)
Sen. Jeff Van Drew (Democrat) — voted NO for fee
Assemblyman R. Bruce Land (Democrat) — voted NO for fee
Assemblyman Bob Andrzejckaz (Democrat) — voted NO for fee
DISTRICT 2 (Atlantic)
Sen. Chris A. Brown (Republican) — voted NO for fee
Assemblyman John Armato (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblyman Vincent Mazzeo (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
DISTRICT 3 (Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem)
Sen. Steve Sweeney (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblyman John J. Burzichelli (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblyman Adam Taliaferro (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
DISTRICT 4 (Camden and Gloucester)
Sen. Fred H. Madden Jr. (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblyman Paul D. Moriarty (Democrat) — Did not vote
Assemblywoman Gabriela M. Mosquera (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
DISTRICT 5 (Camden and Gloucester)
Sen. Nilsa Cruz-Perez (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblyman William W. Spearman (Democrat) — Did not vote
Assemblywoman Patricia Egan Jones (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
DISTRICT 6 (Camden and Burlington)
Sen. James Beach (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblyman Louis D. Greenwald (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblywoman Pamela R. Lampitt (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
DISTRICT 7 (Burlington)
Sen. Troy Singleton (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblyman Herb Conaway Jr. (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblywoman Carol A. Murphy (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
DISTRICT 8 (Burlington, Atlantic, Camden)
Sen. Dawn Marie Addiego (Republican) — voted YES for fee
Assemblyman Joe Howarth (Republican) — voted NO for fee
Assemblyman Ryan E. Peters (Republican) — voted NO for fee
DISTRICT 9 (Atlantic, Burlington and Ocean)
Sen. Christopher J. Connors (Republican) — voted NO for fee
Assemblywoman Diane C. Gove (Republican) — voted NO for fee
Assemblyman Brian E. Rumpf (Republican) — voted NO for fee
DISTRICT 10 (Ocean)
Sen. James W. Holzapfel (Republican) — voted NO for fee
Assemblyman Gregory P. McGuckin (Republican) — voted NO for fee
Assemblyman David W. Wolfe (Republican) — Not Voting
DISTRICT 11 (Monmouth)
Sen. Vin Gopal (Democrat) — voted NO for fee
Assemblywoman Joann Downey (Democrat) — voted NO for fee
Assemblyman Eric Houghtaling (Democrat) — voted NO for fee
DISTRICT 12 (Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean)
Sen. Samuel D. Thompson (Republican) — voted NO for fee
Assemblyman Robert D. Clifton (Republican) — voted NO for fee
Assemblyman Ronald S. Dancer (Republican) — voted NO for fee
DISTRICT 13 (Monmouth)
Sen. Declan J. O'Scanlon (Republican) — voted YES for fee
Assemblywoman Serena DiMaso (Republican) — voted NO for fee
Assemblywoman Amy H. Handlin (Republican) — voted NO for fee
DISTRICT 14 (Mercer, Middlesex)
Sen. Linda R. Greenstein (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblyman Daniel R. Benson (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblyman Wayne P. DeAngelo (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
DISTRICT 15 (Camden and Burlington)
Sen. Shirley K. Turner (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblyman Reed Gusciora (Democrat) — Not Voting
Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
DISTRICT 16 (Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex and Somerset)
Sen. Christopher Bateman (Republican) — voted YES for fee
Assemblyman Roy Freiman (Democrat) — voted NO for fee
Assemblyman Andrew Zwicker (Democrat) — voted NO for fee
DISTRICT 17 (Middlesex and Somerset)
Sen. Bob Smith (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblyman Joe Danielsen (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblyman Joseph V. Egan (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
DISTRICT 18 (Middlesex)
Sen. Patrick J. Diegnan (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblyman Robert J. Karabinchak (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblywoman Nancy J. Pinkin (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
DISTRICT 19 (Middlesex)
Sen. Joseph F. Vitale (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblyman Craig J. Coughlin (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
DISTRICT 20 (Union)
Sen. Joseph P. Cryan (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblyman Jamel C. Holley (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblywoman Annette Quijano (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
DISTRICT 21 (Morris, Somerset and Union)
Sen. Thomas H. Kean Jr. (Republican) — voted NO for fee
Assemblyman Jon M. Bramnick (Republican) — voted NO for fee
Assemblywoman Nancy F. Munoz (Republican) — voted NO for fee
DISTRICT 22 (Middlesex, Somerset and Union)
Sen. Nicholas P. Scutari (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblywoman Linda S. Carter (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblyman James J. Kennedy (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
DISTRICT 23 (Hunterdon, Somerset and Warren)
Sen. Michael J. Doherty (Republican) — voted NO for fee
Assemblyman John DiMaio (Republican) — voted NO for fee
Assemblyman Erik Peterson (Republican) — voted NO for fee
DISTRICT 24 (Morris, Sussex and Warren)
Sen. Steven V. Oroho (Republican) — voted NO for fee
Assemblyman Parker Space (Republican) — voted NO for fee
Assemblyman Harold J. Wirths (Republican) — voted NO for fee
DISTRICT 25 (Morris and Somerset)
Sen. Anthony R. Bucco (Republican) — voted NO for fee
Assemblyman Anthony M. Bucco (Republican) — voted NO for fee
Assemblyman Michael Patrick Carroll (Republican) — voted NO for fee
DISTRICT 26 (Essex, Morris and Passaic)
Sen. Joseph Pennacchio (Republican) — voted NO for fee
Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce (Republican) — voted NO for fee
Assemblyman Jay Webber (Republican) — voted NO for fee
DISTRICT 27 (Essex and Morris)
Sen. Richard J. Codey (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblywoman Mila M. Jasey (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblyman John F. McKeon (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
DISTRICT 28 (Essex)
Sen. Ronald L. Rice (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblyman Ralph R. Caputo (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblywoman Cleopatra G. Tucker (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
DISTRICT 29 (Essex)
Sen. M. Teresa Ruiz (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblywoman Eliana Pintor Marin (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblywoman Shanique Speight (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
DISTRICT 30 (Monmouth and Ocean)
Sen. Robert W. Singer (Republican) — voted NO for fee
Assemblyman Sean T. Kean (Republican) — voted NO for fee
Assemblyman Edward H. Thomson (Republican) — voted NO for fee
DISTRICT 31 (Hudson)
Sen. Sandra B. Cunningham (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblyman Nicholas Chiaravalloti (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblywoman Angela V. McKnight (Democrat) — Did not vote
DISTRICT 32 (Bergen and Hudson)
Sen. Nicholas J. Sacco (Democrat) — voted NO for fee
Assemblywoman Angelica M. Jimenez (Democrat) — Did not vote
Assemblyman Pedro Mejia (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
DISTRICT 33 (Hudson)
Sen. Brian P. Stack (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblywoman Annette Chaparro (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblyman Raj Mukherji (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
DISTRICT 34(Essex and Passaic)
Sen. Nia H. Gill (Democrat) — Not Voting
Assemblyman Thomas P. Giblin (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblywoman Britnee N. Timberlake (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
DISTRICT 35 (Bergen and Passaic)
Sen. Nellie Pou (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblywoman Shavonda E. Sumter (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblyman Benjie E. Wimberly (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
DISTRICT 36 (Bergen and Passaic)
Sen. Paul A. Sarlo (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblyman Clinton Calabrese (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblyman Gary S. Schaer (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
DISTRICT 37 (Bergen)
Sen. Loretta Weinberg (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblyman Gordon M. Johnson (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
Assemblywoman Valerie Vainieri Huttle (Democrat) — voted YES for fee
DISTRICT 38 (Bergen and Passaic)
Sen. Joseph A. Lagana (Democrat) — voted NO for fee
Assemblywoman Lisa Swain (Democrat) — voted NO for fee
Assemblyman P. Christopher Tully (Democrat) — voted NO for fee
DISTRICT 39 (Bergen and Passaic)
Sen. Gerald Cardinale (Republican) — voted NO for fee
Assemblyman Robert Auth (Republican) — voted NO for fee
Assemblywoman Holly T. Schepisi (Republican) — Did not vote
DISTRICT 40 (Bergen, Essex, Morris and Passaic)
Sen. Kristin M. Corrado (Republican) — voted NO for fee
Assemblyman Christopher P. DePhillips (Republican) — voted NO for fee
Assemblyman Kevin J. Rooney (Republican) — voted NO for fee
Previous Reporting by David Matthau was included in this story
