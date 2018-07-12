The state is waiting to see whether Gov. Phil Murphy will sign a bill that would put a 5 cent fee on every paper and plastic bag given to shoppers.

It is estimated that the would raise more than $23 million, which would be used for a lead abatement fund.

This has become one of the most talked-about proposed laws in New Jersey. Many oppose what they see as a new regressive tax. Others, particularly environmentalists who have been campaigning against plastics for years, believe the state should just ban plastic bags.

New Jersey 101.5 is presenting a list showing how every lawmaker in the state Senate and Assembly voted. Find your legislator and their vote below.

The Assembly passed the bill on June 21 by a narrow vote of 41-32 with six members not voting. It was a similar case in the Senate with a 23-16 passage.

Support mostly fell along party lines, with Democrats providing most votes in favor.

But some lawmakers bucked their party. In South Jersey's 1st District, all three Democrats voted no, including state Sen. Jeff Van Drew, D-Cape May, who is running for a seat in Congress.

State Sen. Dawn Marie Addiego, who represents Burlington, Atlantic and Camden Counties in District 8, was one of the Republicans to vote in favor of the fee. Meanwhile, all three Democrats who represent District 11 in Monmouth County, a district held by Republicans just a few years ago, voted against the measure.

Monmouth County was one of the most divided on the fee, with Republican state Sen. Declan O'Scanlon voting in favor of it while the Republican Assembly members from District 13 voted against it. In District 16, Republican state Sen. Christopher "Kip" Bateman, known for siding with environmental causes, voted yes while Democrats Roy Freiman and Andrew Zwicker voted against it in the Assembly.

Other "no" votes on Democratic side came from state Sen. Nicholas Sacco from District 32 in Union County, and state Sen. Joseph A. Lagana and Assembly members Lisa Swain and P. Christopher Tully in District 38.

How your lawmakers voted

The list compiled by district. To find out which district you live, find your municipality on this list.

DISTRICT 1 (Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland)

Sen. Jeff Van Drew (Democrat) — voted NO for fee

Assemblyman R. Bruce Land (Democrat) — voted NO for fee

Assemblyman Bob Andrzejckaz (Democrat) — voted NO for fee

DISTRICT 2 (Atlantic)

Sen. Chris A. Brown (Republican) — voted NO for fee

Assemblyman John Armato (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblyman Vincent Mazzeo (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

DISTRICT 3 (Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem)

Sen. Steve Sweeney (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblyman John J. Burzichelli (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblyman Adam Taliaferro (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

DISTRICT 4 (Camden and Gloucester)

Sen. Fred H. Madden Jr. (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblyman Paul D. Moriarty (Democrat) — Did not vote

Assemblywoman Gabriela M. Mosquera (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

DISTRICT 5 (Camden and Gloucester)



Sen. Nilsa Cruz-Perez (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblyman William W. Spearman (Democrat) — Did not vote

Assemblywoman Patricia Egan Jones (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

DISTRICT 6 (Camden and Burlington)

Sen. James Beach (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblyman Louis D. Greenwald (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblywoman Pamela R. Lampitt (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

DISTRICT 7 (Burlington)

Sen. Troy Singleton (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblyman Herb Conaway Jr. (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblywoman Carol A. Murphy (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

DISTRICT 8 (Burlington, Atlantic, Camden)

Sen. Dawn Marie Addiego (Republican) — voted YES for fee

Assemblyman Joe Howarth (Republican) — voted NO for fee

Assemblyman Ryan E. Peters (Republican) — voted NO for fee

DISTRICT 9 (Atlantic, Burlington and Ocean)

Sen. Christopher J. Connors (Republican) — voted NO for fee

Assemblywoman Diane C. Gove (Republican) — voted NO for fee

Assemblyman Brian E. Rumpf (Republican) — voted NO for fee

DISTRICT 10 (Ocean)

Sen. James W. Holzapfel (Republican) — voted NO for fee

Assemblyman Gregory P. McGuckin (Republican) — voted NO for fee

Assemblyman David W. Wolfe (Republican) — Not Voting

DISTRICT 11 (Monmouth)

Sen. Vin Gopal (Democrat) — voted NO for fee

Assemblywoman Joann Downey (Democrat) — voted NO for fee

Assemblyman Eric Houghtaling (Democrat) — voted NO for fee

DISTRICT 12 (Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean)

Sen. Samuel D. Thompson (Republican) — voted NO for fee

Assemblyman Robert D. Clifton (Republican) — voted NO for fee

Assemblyman Ronald S. Dancer (Republican) — voted NO for fee

DISTRICT 13 (Monmouth)

Sen. Declan J. O'Scanlon (Republican) — voted YES for fee

Assemblywoman Serena DiMaso (Republican) — voted NO for fee

Assemblywoman Amy H. Handlin (Republican) — voted NO for fee

DISTRICT 14 (Mercer, Middlesex)

Sen. Linda R. Greenstein (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblyman Daniel R. Benson (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblyman Wayne P. DeAngelo (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

DISTRICT 15 (Camden and Burlington)

Sen. Shirley K. Turner (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblyman Reed Gusciora (Democrat) — Not Voting

Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

DISTRICT 16 (Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex and Somerset)



Sen. Christopher Bateman (Republican) — voted YES for fee

Assemblyman Roy Freiman (Democrat) — voted NO for fee

Assemblyman Andrew Zwicker (Democrat) — voted NO for fee

DISTRICT 17 (Middlesex and Somerset)

Sen. Bob Smith (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblyman Joe Danielsen (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblyman Joseph V. Egan (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

DISTRICT 18 (Middlesex)

Sen. Patrick J. Diegnan (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblyman Robert J. Karabinchak (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblywoman Nancy J. Pinkin (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

DISTRICT 19 (Middlesex)

Sen. Joseph F. Vitale (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblyman Craig J. Coughlin (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

DISTRICT 20 (Union)

Sen. Joseph P. Cryan (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblyman Jamel C. Holley (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblywoman Annette Quijano (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

DISTRICT 21 (Morris, Somerset and Union)

Sen. Thomas H. Kean Jr. (Republican) — voted NO for fee

Assemblyman Jon M. Bramnick (Republican) — voted NO for fee

Assemblywoman Nancy F. Munoz (Republican) — voted NO for fee

DISTRICT 22 (Middlesex, Somerset and Union)

Sen. Nicholas P. Scutari (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblywoman Linda S. Carter (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblyman James J. Kennedy (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

DISTRICT 23 (Hunterdon, Somerset and Warren)

Sen. Michael J. Doherty (Republican) — voted NO for fee

Assemblyman John DiMaio (Republican) — voted NO for fee

Assemblyman Erik Peterson (Republican) — voted NO for fee

DISTRICT 24 (Morris, Sussex and Warren)

Sen. Steven V. Oroho (Republican) — voted NO for fee

Assemblyman Parker Space (Republican) — voted NO for fee

Assemblyman Harold J. Wirths (Republican) — voted NO for fee

DISTRICT 25 (Morris and Somerset)

Sen. Anthony R. Bucco (Republican) — voted NO for fee

Assemblyman Anthony M. Bucco (Republican) — voted NO for fee

Assemblyman Michael Patrick Carroll (Republican) — voted NO for fee

DISTRICT 26 (Essex, Morris and Passaic)

Sen. Joseph Pennacchio (Republican) — voted NO for fee

Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce (Republican) — voted NO for fee

Assemblyman Jay Webber (Republican) — voted NO for fee

DISTRICT 27 (Essex and Morris)

Sen. Richard J. Codey (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblywoman Mila M. Jasey (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblyman John F. McKeon (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

DISTRICT 28 (Essex)

Sen. Ronald L. Rice (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblyman Ralph R. Caputo (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblywoman Cleopatra G. Tucker (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

DISTRICT 29 (Essex)

Sen. M. Teresa Ruiz (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblywoman Eliana Pintor Marin (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblywoman Shanique Speight (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

DISTRICT 30 (Monmouth and Ocean)

Sen. Robert W. Singer (Republican) — voted NO for fee

Assemblyman Sean T. Kean (Republican) — voted NO for fee

Assemblyman Edward H. Thomson (Republican) — voted NO for fee

DISTRICT 31 (Hudson)

Sen. Sandra B. Cunningham (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblyman Nicholas Chiaravalloti (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblywoman Angela V. McKnight (Democrat) — Did not vote

DISTRICT 32 (Bergen and Hudson)

Sen. Nicholas J. Sacco (Democrat) — voted NO for fee

Assemblywoman Angelica M. Jimenez (Democrat) — Did not vote

Assemblyman Pedro Mejia (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

DISTRICT 33 (Hudson)

Sen. Brian P. Stack (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblywoman Annette Chaparro (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblyman Raj Mukherji (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

DISTRICT 34(Essex and Passaic)

Sen. Nia H. Gill (Democrat) — Not Voting

Assemblyman Thomas P. Giblin (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblywoman Britnee N. Timberlake (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

DISTRICT 35 (Bergen and Passaic)

Sen. Nellie Pou (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblywoman Shavonda E. Sumter (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblyman Benjie E. Wimberly (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

DISTRICT 36 (Bergen and Passaic)

Sen. Paul A. Sarlo (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblyman Clinton Calabrese (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblyman Gary S. Schaer (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

DISTRICT 37 (Bergen)

Sen. Loretta Weinberg (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblyman Gordon M. Johnson (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

Assemblywoman Valerie Vainieri Huttle (Democrat) — voted YES for fee

DISTRICT 38 (Bergen and Passaic)

Sen. Joseph A. Lagana (Democrat) — voted NO for fee

Assemblywoman Lisa Swain (Democrat) — voted NO for fee

Assemblyman P. Christopher Tully (Democrat) — voted NO for fee

DISTRICT 39 (Bergen and Passaic)

Sen. Gerald Cardinale (Republican) — voted NO for fee

Assemblyman Robert Auth (Republican) — voted NO for fee

Assemblywoman Holly T. Schepisi (Republican) — Did not vote

DISTRICT 40 (Bergen, Essex, Morris and Passaic)

Sen. Kristin M. Corrado (Republican) — voted NO for fee

Assemblyman Christopher P. DePhillips (Republican) — voted NO for fee

Assemblyman Kevin J. Rooney (Republican) — voted NO for fee

Previous Reporting by David Matthau was included in this story

More From New Jersey 101.5