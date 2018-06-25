I’ve lived in New Jersey for a total of over 10 years, but, up until now, I had never heard of “The Race of Gentlemen” in Wildwood. As this video from Rolling Stone explains, the race is held every year right on the beach in Wildwood.

It features vintage cars and motorcycles with participants coming from as far away as Japan. For the motorcycle portion of the race, the bikes must be American made, from 1947 or earlier, and have a hand shifter. As you might imagine, there are a lot of stalls during the heats. This races are very well attended and the whole weekend is one big party and I can’t wait to attend the race.

If this interests you, well, too bad….this year’s race was held earlier this month, but you can get more information at the race’s website.

More from New Jersey 101.5