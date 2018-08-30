The Original Soupman is saying to vets: ‘Soup For YOU’

I had a great conversation with the Original Soupman from Seinfeld.

The actor who portrayed the serious soup proprietor from the hit show, Larry Thomas , joined me to talk about his life and latest project. He's partnering with an Eatontown, NJ based soup company to provide soup for veterans in our area.

The company CEO Joe Hagan joined me on the air Thursday on the morning show. Congrats to both men for leading the way to help our vets who have fallen through the cracks.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

