The New Jersey Hall of Fame needs your vote

It’s time to vote for the 2018 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame. There are 51 nominees broken down into 5 categories: Arts & Letters, Enterprise, Performing Arts, Public Service, and Sports.

Some of the nominees include such luminaries as George R.R. Martin, Peter Benchley, Stephen Crane, Anthony Bourdain, Peter Dinklage, Anne Hathaway, Patti Smith, Chris Rock, Sam Alito, Richard Stockton, Laurie Hernandez, and Harry Carson. To see the complete list of nominees and/or to vote for this year’s entrants, click here .

