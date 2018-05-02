The music line-up at the Stone Pony for the month of May
It’s a sure sign of summer that the concert season gains steam. Here are the acts booked this month at the iconic Stone Pony in Asbury Park.
May 4th: Dead Flowers
May 5th: Christine Martucci. Cinco de Mayo, Jersey Style
May 9th: Stryper, Illegally Blind
May 11th: Blackberry Smoke
May 12th: Halestorm & In This Moment (outdoor on the Summer Stage)
May 18th: Battle of the Decades
May 19th: Honoring Powerhouse Females
May 25th: Kiefer Sutherland
May 26th: Almost Queen with Fractal Sasquatch and Tilted
May 27th: New Found Glory with Bayside, the Movielife, and William Ryan Key
May 31st: The Cadillac Three
