The music line-up at the Stone Pony for the month of May

It’s a sure sign of summer that the concert season gains steam. Here are the acts booked this month at the iconic Stone Pony in Asbury Park.

May 4th: Dead Flowers

May 5th: Christine Martucci. Cinco de Mayo, Jersey Style

May 9th: Stryper, Illegally Blind

May 11th: Blackberry Smoke

May 12th: Halestorm & In This Moment (outdoor on the Summer Stage)

May 18th: Battle of the Decades

May 19th: Honoring Powerhouse Females

May 25th: Kiefer Sutherland

May 26th: Almost Queen with Fractal Sasquatch and Tilted

May 27th: New Found Glory with Bayside, the Movielife, and William Ryan Key

May 31st: The Cadillac Three

