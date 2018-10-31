The most popular Halloween costume in New Jersey

USA Today compiled a list of the most popular Halloween costume in each state, and in New Jersey, it is: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

It doesn’t break it down further, so I don’t know if most are Donatello or Leonardo or whoever. USA Today used data compiled by some group called All Home Connections and Cut Cable Today, so take it for what it’s worth. You can see the whole list here.

Mickey Mouse is the most popular costume in four states (Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, and Indiana). Our neighbors in Pennsylvania prefer the generic “Angel” while in New York, Stormtroopers reign supreme. Some of the others: in Alaska it’s Pennywise; in Arizona, Idaho, and Maryland Deadpool is the favorite and only in Mississippi, for some reason, the favorite costume is the Cheerleader.

