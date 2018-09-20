Jim Gearhart sees an undercurrent in the controversy over Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Democrats are frantic, he says, because "it all boils down to abortion."

"They are terrified ... he will take away people's right to kill babies," Jim says in the latest installment of the Jim Gearhart Show podcast , available here as well on iTunes and Google Play .

Jim's long been opposed to abortion. He says it's "a barbaric custom that the future is going to condemn us for."

And he says the accusations that Kavanaugh tried to force himself on a 15-year-old when he was 17 are "always going to be out there" — whether true or not.

That's just part of what Jim and Bob take on in the latest installment of his podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest. And email Jim at Jim@NJ1015.com .

