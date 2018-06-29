A wonderful makeup artist named Jared Milian came to the radio station to transform a couple of 101.5 employees into mermaids. The Fourth Annual Promenade of Mermaids is June 30th and it put us all in a mermaid kind of mood. The following video is basically a tutorial in the art of mermaid construction, from a makeup point of view. From the foundation to the finishing touches, the transformation was pretty cool. First up: Joe Votruba.