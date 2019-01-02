The celebration of the New Year continues!

The #SpeakingPodcast team has a few huge events in store to kick off 2019 in style starting with a great comedy performance coming up Saturday, January 5th, at the Comedy Cabaret in Northeast Philly. The show starts at 8pm, but if you get there early, doors open 730pm. The crew will be recording the latest episode of the podcast.

Then, next weekend, Jessica Gibson and myself will be back on stage with some of Jersey's greatest bands at Bar Anticipation for the seventh annual Big Man's Birthday Bash honoring the life and legacy of Clarence Clemons. The show starts at 1:30pm January 12th, but Jessica and I will be on stage at 8pm... will I sing again this year?

