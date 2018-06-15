The Big Joe Henry Variety Show premieres July 11, 2018

We're inviting you to the premiere of the Big Joe Henry Variety Show on the beach in Seaside Heights, July 11, Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. We kick off the show and then it runs every Wednesday night throughout the summer. And the best part... it's FREE!

The premiere show on July 11 will feature musical guest Williams Honor, man are they good! Plus comedian extraordinaire Jeff Norris, the backwards spelling master Cara Daniello, and our incredible house band Pat Guadagno and the Big Band!

Cousin Chip will be there and we'll play stump the big band. It's big, it's fun, it's free! Plus great fireworks following the show every Wednesday night throughout the summer. We'll be on the beach at Grant Avenue in Seaside Heights, you don't want to miss this show!

Stay tuned here for more info and updates of who you'll be able to see on the Big Joe Henry Variety Show, this summer in Seaside Heights!

Watch the highlight reel from past TV episodes of The Big Joe Henry Variety Show: