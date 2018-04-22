As you may have heard on the big show Sunday, I am thrilled to announce that the Big Joe Henry Variety Show is back! Helping make the big announcement was Mayor Anthony Vaz of Seaside Heights in studio.

That's right, my variety show which aired on TV in Philadelphia is now back, on the stage in Seaside Heights, Wednesday nights throughout the summer. Starting Wed. July 11 and running through Aug. 29 on the big stage at the beach you can join us this summer... and the best part? It's free! Bring your family, friends and coolers an enjoy the best free entertainment in New Jersey.

The Big Joe Henry Variety Show with Pat Guadagno and the Big Band. Cousin Chip will be there and each week we'll play stump the Big Band. This summer you'll see world class comedians like Jeff Norris and John Pizzi, from TV's Man Vs Food, Casey Webb. Novelty acts like jugglers, dancers, or quirky talents.

Of course we will have the best in New Jersey music including Bobby Bandiera, Williams Honor, from the Blues Brothers Rob Paparozzi, Remember Jones, Academy Award winner and Golden Globe winner Franke Previte. From Broadway Lisa Sherman, The Weeklings with Glen Burtnik, singer songwriter Philip White, world class musician Michael Ghegan, from Motor City Revue Layonne Holmes and many many more!

This is BIG, very Big! Stay tuned here on my page at NJ1015.com for more announcements and updates. It's going to be another big summer of fun in Seaside Heights, I look forward to seeing you there!