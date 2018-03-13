The ‘Baby Bombers’ take Yankees from Jeter to Judge

The Yankees will be coming north soon, hopefully to pick up where they left off last year which saw them get to within one game of the World Series. Bryan Hoch, who covers the team for MLB.com since 2007, describes the teams rapid growth last year in his new book "The Baby Bombers" or as Hoch says "How Derek Jeter's team became Aaron Judge's team."

Thanks to what we saw in the second half of last year, there is not only newfound hope in the Bronx but a new "core four" to get behind. Slugging catcher Gary Sanchez, young ace Luis Severino, first baseman Greg Bird, and of course gentle slugging giant Aaron Judge, whom my son Lennon is a big fan of. Add to that Gian Carlos Stanton whom they acquired this off season and you've got the recipe for an exciting summer.

These are not your father's Yankees but they will be yours. As Hoch says, "What we saw out of the Jeter 'core four' team with Bernie Williams was so special, we're not going to see that again in terms of winning four World Series in five years but what the Yankees have now is the building blocks of a team that can really go forward and compete on a yearly basis for championships and I think that starts right here in 2018."

When you look at all the losing in New York between the Giants and Jets, Knicks and Nets, Rangers, Islanders and Devils, baseball couldn't have come at a better time!

