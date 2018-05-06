Thank you New Jersey Nurses — Big Joe Henry celebrates Nurses Week 2018
With so many incredible hospitals and health facilities in New Jersey, there's no doubt that we have some of the best nurses living and working right here in our state. A BIG thank you goes out to all the dedicated nurses that make such a difference in the quality of care we receive.
For 2018 New Jersey 101.5, Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health and myself are celebrating National Nurses Week. I personally have the pleasure of visiting 10 New Jersey hospitals thanking nurses for their exceptional work and dedication. Below is the schedule for where we'll be. If you work in one of these facilities please come by and say hello, I would love to thank each and every one of you in person!
Monday May 7th, 2018
Saint Barnabas Medical Center: 9am-11am
94 Old Short Hills Rd., Livingston, NJ 07039
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center: 1pm-3pm
201 Lyons Ave., Newark, NJ 07112
Tuesday May 8th, 2018
Clara Maass Medical Center: 9:30am-11:30am
1 Clara Maass Dr., Belleville, NJ 07109
Jersey City Medical Center : 1pm - 3pm
355 Grand St., Jersey City, NJ 07302
RWJ University Hospital Rahway: 4pm - 6pm
865 Stone St., Rahway, NJ 07065
Wednesday May 9th, 2018
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset: 9am - 11am
110 Rehill Ave., Somerville, NJ 08876
RWJ University Hospital Hamilton: 1pm - 3pm
1 Hamilton Health Pl., Hamilton Township, NJ 08690
Thursday May 10th, 2018
RWJ University Hospital: 9am - 11am
1 Robert Wood Johnson Place, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus: 1pm -3pm
600 River Ave., Lakewood Township, NJ 08701
Friday May 11th, 2018
Monmouth Medical Center: 9am - 11am
300 2nd Ave., Long Branch, NJ 07740