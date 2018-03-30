Ten Commandment tablets smashed at NJ church

JERSEY CITY — As Christians prepare for the Easter weekend, vandals destroyed a church's tablets with the Ten Commandments written on them.

The tablets were torn from the walls of Our Lady of Victories Church in Jersey City on Thursday afternoon and left smashed in front of the chuch, according to Jersey City Police, who said they are looking for at least one suspect.

The church on JFK Boulevard celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2017, according to a sign at the church.

Father Michael Gubernat told ABC 7 Eyewitness News it is the third time since July the church has been vandalized. A Mother Mary statue was pushed over and shattered last July, according to Gubernat. A replacement statue was destroyed last month.

Thursday's incident was caught on surveillance video, according to Gubernat.

Lakewood Police continue to investigate anti-Semitic graffiti spray painted on the Sons of Israel synagogue in Lakewood last weekend, including a swastika left on a pickup truck.