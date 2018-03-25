Lakewood synagogue vandalized for second time in a year

LAKEWOOD — Vandals struck a township synagogue for the second time in the past year.

Members of the Sons of Israel discovered the graffiti on Saturday night, according to the Lakewood Scoop .

Pictures on the news site show "666" spray painted onto a monument at the front of their building on Madison Ave. Another showed a swastika on the side of a white pickup truck in a parking lot.

The temple was last vandalized in July , when anti-Semitic banners were draped over the congregation's holocaust memorial.

Lakewood Police are investigating the incident, according to the scoop.

