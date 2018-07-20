Tampons and diabetic needles washing up on these NJ beaches
Our beautiful beaches are once again littered with garbage. The DEP will usually close the beaches that have too much garbage washing up, especially if they pose a risk to swimmers. What usually causes the decision to be made to restrict beach swimming is when garbage that washes off the street or stuff that gets flushed down the toilet finds its way to the shore.
As gross as it sounds, this debris is usually called “Floatables” and includes diabetic needles, tampon applicators, paper and bottles. Although Allenhurst and Loch Arbour were on the list yesterday, they were able to report the beach open by 7:30 Thursday evening.
The following beaches monitored by the DEP were closed Thursday:
- Deal: Phillips Avenue
- Hathaway Avenue
- Deal Casino
- Long Branch
- Atlantic Avenue
- Elberon Beach Club
- North Bath Avenue
- South Bath Avenue
- Joline Avenue
- Laird Avenue
- Ocean Beach Club
- Imperial House (condominium complex beach)
