Take Your Sons and Daughters to Work Day, is on the fourth Thursday of April every year. If you’re unfamiliar with the observance, it started in the 90s as “Take Your Daughter To Work Day” because women had been traditional excluded from certain fields. It was expanded in 2003 to include boys, as well.

I have three children and my oldest, Sam, always wanted to come to work with me, even when it wasn’t the official day. His interest in radio continues to this day. He is currently a senior at Montclair State University and will graduate in a couple of weeks with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Media. I’m a little ambivalent about that. I know what a crappy business this can be, but I want him to follow his dreams and if that includes radio, then so be it. His inclination is more toward sports talk radio, so its unlikely we’ll ever work together, but you never know.