Sweeney gets the ball rolling on investigating school sex abuse

On Thursday, the legislature took up the conversation about alleged sexual abuse in our public schools.

The credit goes to Senate President Steve Sweeney who immediately acted upon the release of Project Veritas videos showing NJEA Union leaders possibly covering up for sexual abuse between teachers and students.

The hearings Thursday were open to the public and I'll have an update for you on Friday morning. Of course, this is a story that is too important to ignore as we continue to fight to make our schools the safest they can be from potential internal and external predators. Here's my take on the hearings from Thursday's show:

