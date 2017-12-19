Submit your ‘Santa fails’ for a chance to win iPlay passes

Photo courtesy of Aubree Deminski

Inspired by this hilarious photo of the Deminski children and the giving nature of the holiday season, I've got the perfect contest for anyone with "Santa fail" pictures. Your mission? Submit a photo of your child losing his or her mind on Santa's lap, the photo deemed the funniest by our panel of judges (whoever is still in the office) will win. The winner will receive four iRide passes plus four $10 bonus plays for iPlay America in Freehold!

UPDATE: The contest is over, thank you for all of the submissions!

Merry Christmas!

Contest prize winners are selected at the sole discretion of the New Jersey 101.5 staff.

