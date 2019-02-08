Strange hidden talents of normal people

We put our team to the test Friday morning on the show asking about their special, and strange, skills.

The conversation started when Producer Kristen asked me about an e-mail that was sent to the corporate staff introducing colleagues by sharing "Ten Things You Don't Know About Me". Kristen quickly retracted the question realizing that I had long ago deleted my corporate email account from my phone (to be fair, I also deleted my corporate account at Chasing News).

It's not that I don't want to be interactive and certainly would love to know ten things I didn't already know about my co-workers, it's that email is antiquated, slow and cumbersome. Even my personal Gmail account has more than 136,000 unread emails. So my decision was one that was almost made for me.

OK, back to the strange talents.

New Jersey Traffic South's Jill Myra was featured in the latest corporate e-mail and one of the things we didn't know about her is she can list all fifty states in alphabetical order in less than a minute.

So of course then I pressed Producer Kristen who in her own talented way, can recite the alphabet backwards in five seconds.

Just so we're clear, I have no hidden talent. Actually, if you look at Twitter from time to time, there are many who think I don't have any talent period!

I was thinking about telling you the ten things you don't know about me, but after years on the radio, you pretty much know everything there is to know about me.

