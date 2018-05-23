Stop & Shop recalls frozen broccoli over bacteria

Stop & Shop announced it is recalling some of it's frozen broccoli due to a concern about bacteria in the product.

The supermarket chain said it is recalling 16-ounce packages of the Private Brands Frozen Broccoli cuts after a store sample in Connecticut tested positive for listeria monocytogenes. The packages have UPC code of 068826700926, and a best by date of March 15, 2020, according to the store.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis. The disease affects roughly 1,600 people every year, and more than 200 people die from it every year. Symptoms can include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, as well as fever and muscle aches, according to the CDC. Pregnant women can experience fever and flu-like symptoms, but an infection can lead to miscarriage or a life-threatening infection of the newborn, according to the CDC.

Customers who have bought this product can bring it back to the store for a full refund.

