Stop and smell the flowers in NJ!

This is my favorite time of the year. I can fish 'til 8:30 at night. I can fish or golf at 5:30 in the morning. You can get fresh Jersey produce on just about any road in the state or in your favorite supermarket. It's the best anywhere. I'm a simple man that enjoys the simple pleasures of life.

Just this week my favorite flowers are blooming in my backyard. They're not native to here, but they smell like HEAVEN. You should try and find these. They're called Bella di Notte and you can order them online .

