State Police worried — Violent biker gang eying up NJ

NEWARK — The violent attack on a member of the Hells Angels by members of a rival gang could be just the beginning of more violence to come, State Police worry.

A warning was issued to other law enforcement agencies after the man said he was leaving the Hells Angels clubhouse in the city when he was beaten with a baseball bat, according to NJ.com, which said it had obtained a copy of the memo. A member of the Pagans Motorcycle Club, identified by the website as Robert DeRonde, turned himself in and was charged with aggravated assault and other charges.

In the memo, State Police warned that the Pagans could be looking to extend their reach into the northern part of the state "violently if necessary," and told law enforcement around the state to "remain vigilant."

The website said while the Pagans have been in the state for more than 40 years, they started wearing a patch on their jackets this year "to further prove their East coast dominance." NJ.com also cited an FBI briefing that says the Pagans may be working with the Latin Kings to bring methamphetamine into the country from Mexico.

