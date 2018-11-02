Springsteen on Broadway soundtrack is coming for Bruce fans

Whether you paid the big bucks, lucked out in the ticket lottery, or still haven't seen it live, Bruce Springsteen is bringing his hit Broadway show home to fans.

A 'Springsteen On Broadway' soundtrack will include the songs and stories from the musician's historic 236-show run at Walter Kerr Theatre, just as it wraps in Manhattan. Starting December 14, the soundtrack will be available on four albums or two CDs, as well as a digital download and streaming services. Two days later, the taped performance of 'Springsteen on Broadway' debuts on Netflix.

In detailing the news, Springsteen released one of the tracks, his reworked version of 'Land of Hopes and Dreams'. You can listen below:

The ticket lottery continues through the end of 'Springsteen on Broadway', with the final show slated for December 15.

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first reporting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee. A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.

Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook as ProudJersey.

