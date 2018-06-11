Bruce Springsteen fans unable to get tickets to his sold-out Broadway show got a taste of what it's like at the Tony Awards. The Freehold native gave an abbreviated version of his spoken word performance, including a piano driven version of his classic, "My Hometown."

Bruce was introduced by Robert DeNiro (whose F-bomb directed at the President was an immediate focal point of the awards ceremony on Twitter). Curse aside, the actor also joked, “Congratulations on your Tony for ‘Springsteen on Broadway,’ or as I like to call it, ‘Jersey Boy.’”

The performance was met with rave reviews among fans. Comic Sarah Silverman tweeted Springsteen makes everyone feel like they share his Monmouth County roots.

Other Broadway fans were less impressed, wondering why the Boss got so much stage time while acceptance speeches for other Tony winners were cut short. They tweeted their frustrations, as the Sunday night show unfolded at Radio City Music Hall. (And, for unfamiliar theater fans confused about the crowd's reaction, those are cries of "Bruuuuuce" not boos.)

Springsteen received his special Tony as presented by 'old friend' Billy Joel, who joked "The Boss is working hard." Watch Bruce's acceptance speech below.

After a few extensions to its run, 'Springsteen on Broadway' now is slated to wrap in mid-December.

