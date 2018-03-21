‘Springsteen on Broadway’ extends run, again. Here’s details

Bruce Springsteen fans have a new 'Reason to Believe' they'll see his sold-out, one-man show before it wraps. “Springsteen On Broadway” has been extended for a third time, now through mid-December.

Another 81 shows have been added to the schedule, from July 10 through December 15. Tickets for the newly-announced performances will go on sale Wednesday, March 28th at 11am, again through Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Only fans who previously registered and have not purchased tickets will be eligible.

The lucky 'chosen ones' will receive additional information on Monday, March 26 ahead of the sale. Among a stream of reviews, fans who've recently raved about 'Springsteen on Broadway' include Reese Witherspoon and NJ 101.5's own Joe Votruba .

There's also the Springsteen on Broadway Lottery . For every performance, 26 tickets are sold for $75 each, limit 2 tickets per winner. So, cash-strapped fans still can add the lottery signup to their weekly routine and hope for a 2018 ticket miracle.

