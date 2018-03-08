Reese Witherspoon gets real about Springsteen on Broadway

Just when you wonder if ' Springsteen on Broadway ' reviews by lucky ticket-holders have been exaggerated...even Reese Witherspoon can't stop raving about it! The Oscar winner admitted on the 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert' that heading into the theater, she was a Bruce newbie.

But, that didn't stop the Tennessee-raised actress from connecting with the New Jersey rockstar's personal stories. To see Reese recount blubbering backstage, being comforted by Bruce and his wife, Patti Scialfa, skim to the 2:00 minute mark, below.

Witherspoon is just the latest celebrity to check out the sold-out show, slated to wrap in June. Last weekend, former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama also took in 'Springsteen on Broadway'.

Before launching his residency in October, Bruce told The New York Times that the Broadway show had it roots in an acoustic White House performance, during Obama's last month in office.

Springsteen recently held a ticket giveaway through Omaze, that includes a private meet and greet and an autographed guitar. It benefits the Bob Woodruff Foundation , which supports veterans and their families.

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first repor ting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee. A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.

Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook as ProudJersey.