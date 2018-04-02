Spector talks, Beatles, Joel, & the song Springteen wrote for her

Few women in rock n roll can number John Lennon, Bruce Springsteen, Southside Johnny, and Billy Joel as huge fans. I can only think of one, Ronnie Spector and she's coming to the Count Basie Theatre on Saturday April 14th with "Remember Jones".

I'll be introducing Ronnie on stage that night and she was nice enough to call me last Thursday night on air. That means so much to me because I grew up a huge fan. I would get chills just hearing the intros of "Baby I Love You", "Walking in the Rain" which she said was done in one take and of course "Be My Baby" which has been used in such classics as "Dirty Dancing" and the David and Maddie love scene in "Moonlighting". What's it like seeing people lose it when she sings?

"It's a good thing they keep the lights low in the audience, because you see some of the expressions, it makes me nervous. I've seen people cry, and sometimes they put the lights up and say whoops and they put it back down, that's the only way I can really work because I really can't see the people I hear the applause after one of my songs that's what blows me away to hear them rather than see them because they're so quiet during my songs you can hear a pin drop."

Rock stars also lose it when they see Ronnie. We talked about when she met Bruce Springsteen for the first time: "He was a fan of mine, when I first came back from California, Bruce called me down to the studio through John Lennon and said 'I'm a big fan of yours', it was right before they hit it big and he said 'I've got your oh ohh's in my song' and he wrote me a song right there on the spot. 'You mean so much to me'. I sang it with Southside Johnny and Bruce wrote that right on the spot." Billy Joel also wrote "Say Goodbye to Hollywood" for Ronnie.

Ronnie opened up about the Beatles as well. "I wasn't on the tour when they Beatles came to the states and John and Paul were asking 'Where the hell is Ronnie?' They had a lookalike take my place because I had to be in the studio and that was at the heights of the Ronettes career."

Ronnie met the Beatles in England. The Ronettes went over to England and were given a party by Decca records and the Beatles had seen them on "Sunday Night at The London Palladium" and wanted to meet these girls with the "long black hair" and when they first came to America they called saying "Ronnie, we're prisoners here, get us out of here"

These are the kind of stories Ronnie tells between songs at her show which takes place April 14 at the Count Basie Theatre.

