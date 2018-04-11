SpeakingMillennial: Live on Stage!

Huge night in Bound Brook a few weeks ago at the Brook Art Center. Jessica Nutt and I took the stage to host our first anniversary show for Speaking Millennial! A strong comic line up including Steve Trevelise and headliner Jay Black took the stage and head the audience in stitches. We also recorded a podcast episode before the show started and involved some members of the audience.

You can hear all the inside conversations...and the awkward moments...just download and subscribe to the podcast and enjoy! You're gonna like this episode so much that it will be clear why we're already selling tickets for the next event on June 2 at the Crowne Plaza in Cherry Hill NJ!

