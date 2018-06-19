Sinbad calls Jersey a bully — Not the people, the whole state!

Sinbad was back in our studio last week gettin' ready for his weekend of shows at the Stress Factory. It was great to catch up with him and his opening Chase Anthony. Last year, I was fortunate enough to open for Sinbad's hysterical act. And he kept me on stage to involve the crowd and offer some comedy tips.

This year, I wasn't able to appear with him, but he was in studio and didn't disappoint. The biggest issue this year? Traffic. It took him more than an hour to get to us and he blames New Jersey. Not the roads, not the drivers, the entire state.

