Show us some homemade Jersey signs

The sign and billboard industry in New Jersey is a multi-million dollar enterprise. People spends tons of time and money making sure they get their message across with clarity and effectiveness. I think that nobody does that better than the person that makes their own, especially in Jersey. I came across one the other day that sends their message loud and clear.

Send us the homemade signs you've seen in NJ via the NJ101.5 app by hitting "submit photo/video" on the menu.

More from New Jersey 101.5 :