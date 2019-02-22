Should this NJ native be let back into the U.S.?

Hoda Muthana was born in Hackensack New Jersey in 1984, the daughter of a Yemeni diplomat. But her citizenship status is in dispute because of her father's position and the circumstances of her birth make the case different. What makes the case even more bizarre is that she left her home in Alabama in 2014 to become an ISIS bride. After three husbands and two failed pregnancies she is asking to return to the United States with her 18-month old son. She left the latest husband becoming disenchanted with the marriage. Shocking.

Now that she's realized that marrying three ISIS fighters and living in a hell hole for five years is not the dream she thought is would be, she wants to return to the U.S. You have to feel bad for her toddler and realize that at 20 years old we all made foolish choices, but maybe not as big as this one. Maybe she should stay in Yemen or any other place in that region that she thought ISIS was helping. Are the President and Secretary of State right in denying her re-entry into the country?

More from New Jersey 101.5: