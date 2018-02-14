Should I get the flu shot? — I’m asking Dr. Oz

I always said I wasn’t going to get the flu shot. And I’m still against it in theory. But lately, I’ve started to think that it’s possible that I’ve been making a mistake.

Most people in the medical community will tell you it’s absolutely impossible to get the flu from the flu shot, but yet we all know someone who was sick soon after. People will also tell you that it’s better to be safe than sorry, yet many claim that there can be horrible side effects from these shots that can be even worse than the flu itself.

It’s always been my observation that the flu is a common illness that we all have to go through some time in our lives. But now the flu is becoming scary . Or is it just the media that are making it sound that way?

(Dr. Oz)

Luckily for me, Dr. Oz will be calling into the Dennis and Judi show on New Jersey 101.5 FM Thursday, Feb. 15 at 12:30 p.m. to talk about Sharecare, an app and service for helping you track your health. I can't wait to ask him about the flu when we interview him on our show.

