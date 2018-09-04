September is Comedy and Music month for #SpeakingMillennial

Back to school and back to the stage for the #SpeakingMillennial podcast crew!

We've got a huge month ahead. Catch my co-hosts Jessica Gibson and Jay Black on stage with Steve Trevelise on Saturday, September 15th starting at 7:30pm raising money for our friends at the 4H Club .

Then on Friday, September 21st and Saturday September 22nd, me, Jessica, Jay and Vinnie Brand will be on stage at the Comedy Cove in Springfield. Get your tickets HERE ! Shows begin at 9pm.

Then catch me and Jessica hosting the 5th annual CFC Loud-N-Clear #RockTheFarmNJ event in Seaside Heights. It's a full day of great music and fun activities. And of course supporting an important cause.

Stay tuned as we get the calendar for October set...details coming soon!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: