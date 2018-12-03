Send us Christmas lights pics, win a Nascar track Racing Ride Along

It's time to get into the holiday spirit ... fast ... with the All Lights Go holiday contest.

We're offering you a chance to win a three-lap StockCar Ride Along at Nascar's Famous Pocono Raceway -- a $139 value. One winner will ride in the passenger seat as an expert instructor from the Star Car Racing Experience takes the car to top speeds.

What do you have to do?

Just submit a picture of your neighborhood's (or any New Jersey neighborhood's) best Christmas lights display using the New Jersey 101.5 app . Hit the menu on the left where it says "Submit Photo/Video/Audio" and send us the pic, as well as your name and the address the holidays lights house can be found.

We'll add them to our ongoing holiday lights map , and enter you into the contest for a random drawing after we close out submissions on Nov. 12.

Send us pictures of multiple homes for multiple entries. Best of luck. Now get going with those pictures. Fast!