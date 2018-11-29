NJ’s most spectacular Christmas light houses — Map

These homes would put the Griswold house to shame.

Below, we've highlighted some of the best Christmas lights displays that we know of in New Jersey. Check out the map to find an attraction near you.

Did we miss a couple? Sure we did. If there's a house we should add to the map, let us know the address and website in the comments below or drop us an email.

Zoom in and click on an icon for address.

Kloos Family Lights

13 Sterling Court, East Brunswick

Kloos Family Lights is a free community holiday light show. Each year we collect donations for charities.

Mission Holiday Lights

265 Mission Road, Hackettstown

Lights on Evergreen

38 Evergreen Place, Demarest

Lights on Evergreen is a Christmas Light Show that is put up buy Daniel Eisenberg (16 years old) in memory of his mother who passed away in 2010.

The Cooks' Christmas Lights

1 Carlson Ct., Jackson

We have over 30,000 lights plus a 1008 bulb RGB pixel matrix synchronized to music. Display starts on Nov. 24, 2018 and will run through New Years night. The show starts nightly at 6pm. Donations are accepted and

T&A Sprinklers Light Show

18 Central Ave., Old Bridge, New Jersey

More than 200,000 lights. This home has made headlines the past two years because some neighbors don't appreciate the foot and car traffic the attraction brings to the block.

Johnny's Hazlet Holiday Light Extravaganza

3 Baur Ave., Hazlet

Hagerty Christmas Lights

134 North Ave., Pitman

Burlington Lights

46 Steeplechase Blvd., Burlington, NJ

Over 30,000 Lights in sync with Christmas Music playing through the holiday season that you can listen to on your car radio by tuning in to 92.9FM

The Gress House Holiday Light Spectacular

14 Johnson Ave., Union Beach

We decorate for donations every year to help the Children's Miracle Network.