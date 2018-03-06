After Gov. Phil Murphy took a night off during the Nor'Easter that hit our state hard on Friday, he reacted quickly on Tuesday to declare a state of emergency ahead of the snowstorm that will hit us Tuesday night and Wednesday.

We had calls throughout the morning on Tuesday of residents frustrated with the governor's lack of action and less-than-helpful response from some of his staff. He's got another test ahead of him on Wednesday, depending on how bad the storm becomes.

The good news is that Senate President Steve Sweeney stepped up and has dedicated some of his staff to be available throughout the day tomorrow to handle issues that New Jersey residents need solved. Of course, I shouldn't have to remind everyone to call 911 in an emergency, but in case you're one of the tens of thousands still without power and you need answers, Senator Sweeney will be there to help you.

The direct line is (856) 251-9801 .

It's very disappointing that Governor Murphy was notably absent from communication on Friday as the storm wreaked havoc on our state. He did tweet his disappointment with JCP&L, however. But again, another disconnect. Maybe he shoulda used that tweet to thank the tireless workers from the major power companies risking life and limb on Friday to help our communities while he relaxed.

Thanks again to Sen. Sweeney for getting that public officials need to drop everything in an emergency situation and be the steady hand and voice of leadership for concerned citizens. Don't hesitate to call his office if you need a response from state government. He and I have had many policy disagreements in the past and will likely disagree on policy in the future, but he's a stand up guy who has stepped up to put New Jerseyans first through this challenging week of severe weather.

