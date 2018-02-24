Seaside Heights Polar Plunge 2018 video — $2.1M for this!

It's not like they were worried about getting wet. And the totals are in. 7,161 plungers. $2.125 million raised. Astounding.

That's what happened when thousands of people put aside thoughts of the gloomy forecast and came to Seaside Heights Saturday — braving the rain and the not-quite-balmy waters of the beach to raise fund for Special Olympics of New Jersey at the 25th annual Polar Plunge at Seaside Heights. As always, our own Big Joe was emceeing the whole thing from Spicy Cantina on the boardwalk.

The mood in the air was one of pure joy — but you don't need to take our word for it. See the video above and pictures below.

