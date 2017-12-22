Santa Tracker 2017 — Follow Santa and color along!

Every year on Christmas Eve, Big Joe Henry join is joined by Bob Williams for live dispatches from around the globe, as New Jersey 101.5 tracks Santa on his way to New Jersey.

This year, you can color along! Just print out our special Santa Tracker 2017 Coloring Map and watch this post for Santa Tracking updates! You’ll also hear each and every one in the Big Joe Christmas Eve Spectacular, Dec. 24, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Get the picture file to print here

Big Joe will be playing everyone’s favorite Christmas classics and taking your requests and dedications. Call 1-800-283-1015 or tweet your requests @nj1015 using #request.

Parents, be sure to tune in to this post or NJ 101.5 on air for Santa Tracking updates at 6:48, 7:18, 8:18, 8:33, 8:48, 9:08 and 9:18 p.m.

Plus: Big Joe will read The Night Before Christmas in front of a roaring fireplace. It’s all presented on your radio with limited interruption. Enjoy the night with your family and friends. Merry Christmas from “the big guy” and Santa too!

