Geddy Lee of Rush to have North Jersey book signing

Far be for me to give a shameless plug to a business that is not a sponsor, but when I heard about this book signing, my ears perked up. Geddy Lee, the unique singing voice of the greatest band ever, Rush, has written a book called, Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book of Bass , and will be signing copies in New Jersey (I found this out on Facebook; yes, I follow Rush on Facebook).

The signing is on December 18th at the Bookends Book Store in Ridgewood, NJ. The store’s website advises patrons to buy the book in advance, before they get in line for the signing. As you might expect, there are a lot of rules for the signing, including no posed photography, no personalized inscriptions or dedications, no memorabilia or books not purchased at Bookends, and you have to be there in person, no shipped books. Seeing as 1.) I’m not going to buy the book and 2.) the signing is on a Tuesday at 5:00 PM, I won’t be going.

