It started of small. Like a pimple on the back of a plague victim in the 13th century.

That first symptom? Voicemail.

And from there, the sickness took hold, Jim Gearhart says in the latest installment of the Jim Gearhart Show podcast , available here as well on iTunes and Google Play .

Voicemail. Robocalls. Spam. Customer service ... if you can call it that. It's all become too ridiculous to deal with.

"You can't talk to anybody, because even service-type people, the customer relations people — there aren't any," Jim says.

When do you finally get a hold of someone — if you do — they're ready with a long list of questions that have nothing to do with the problem you want solved.

"This is the phone company! They're supposed to be in the business. But they won't answer the damn phone!"

That's just part of what Jim takes on in the latest installment of his podcast.

