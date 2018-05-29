Retro toy gun commercial shows how times have changed

When I was a child (and certainly before I was born) toy gun commercials were common. Back then, the more realistic it looked, the better it was. Whether you wanted to pretend you were a cowboy, a private investigator, a soldier, or a policeman, there was a toy gun for you.

Check out this commercial for Mattel’s Dick Tracy set which included a snub nosed .38 and a tommy gun and think what the reaction would be if that aired today. It stars child actor Billy Mumy who went on to star as Will Robinson on “Lost in Space”.

Here’s another vintage toy gun commercial, this one with a western theme.

More from New Jersey 101.5