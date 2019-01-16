Retired cop kills himself at Bloomfield police HQ after arrest

BLOOMFIELD — A retired Newark police lieutenant killed himself at the Bloomfield Police Department Tuesday night after a domestic violence arrest, officials said.

Patrick Montella, a 58-year-old township resident, shot himself as police were preparing to release him on a summons, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens. He did not say Wednesday how the weapon had been accessed by Montella.

Montella was taken to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead at 1:16 a.m. Wednesday.

RLS Media has reported that Montella's relatives said the firearm was his own. They said he managed to gain access to the gun, which was left on a table.

Montella retired in May 2011 after 29 years as an officer. At the time, the Newark Police Division's Central Ward precinct honored him with a Lt. Pat Montella Day celebration.

