Jim Gearhart says, in principle, he could actually get on board with a lot of progressive priorities -- if he thought society was ready for them.

Take immigration. He recently read a comment from someone who suggested it's time we get past our territorial nature, and let people from other countries enjoy the privileges that come with access to America. But is that realistic?

Man has evolved over a few million years in fierce competition. Me vs. you. My tribe vs. your tribe. For all the ugliness that comes with that competition, it's allowed us to thrive.

"It's sort of built into us here this distrust of anything foreign or alien," Jim says in the the latest edition of the Jim Gearhart Show podcast , available here as well on iTunes and Google Play . "(The commenter) said we should be able to get over it. Yeah, I agree -- but we're not going to get over it.."

That's just part of what Jim and Bob Williams take on in the latest installment of his podcast.

