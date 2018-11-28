Replace Black Friday shopping with comedy!

We had a great crowd join us at the Comedy Cabaret in Doylestown, PA this past Black Friday!

In this latest episode of our #SpeakingPodcast, Jessica, Jay and I are joined back stage before the show by the club owner and comedian Andy Scarpati. His stories about Jay Leno and other celebs he's performed with and stayed in touch with over the years are incredible. It's a great look behind the curtain.

Enjoy the conversation and look for our comedy schedule coming up soon.

