Record breaking ‘Point Selfie’ was taken in Seaside!

OK, a few other things happened on Saturday besides the largest "Point Selfie" that I've ever taken.

Yup, had to start things off right as my co-host for the big event, Jessica Gibson, and I took the stage Saturday afternoon at 'Rock the Farm' in Seaside Heights. Ask the crowd to point, and point they did!

The unofficial count is that more than 11,000 tickets were sold and, judging from the sea of people in front of the stage, I can attest, the crowd was huge. All for a good cause of course. Fighting back against addiction.

Congratulations to the Regan family and the CFC Loud N Clear Foundation for another huge success the weekend raising money for a critical cause. In addition to music, the foam made a return and of course there were the food trucks.

In addition to all the festivities, the fundraising for CFC Loud N Clear, the crowd, the bands and the beer garden, we managed to steal a few quiet moments to record a podcast with Ashley Regan and live stream on Facebook.

We also livestreamed from the stage in between bands.

All in all and outstanding event - can't wait for next year!

